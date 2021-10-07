Slay the day like Kareena Kapoor Khan in black and white athleisure in THIS pap video; WATCH

If there is one superstar whose style always manages to impress everyone, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The gorgeous star never lets her fans down and manages to slay every kind of attire like a pro. From slaying in a gown to rocking a saree, Kareena can don anything and make it look perfect. Even when she gets papped casually, Kareena ensures she dresses to impress. Keeping up with this, the Laal Singh Chaddha star once again left fans swooning as she headed out on Thursday in style.

Kareena was snapped by the paparazzi as she headed for a shoot in the city. As the actress got out of her car, she was caught in the frame. Kareena is seen clad in a black sports bralette with matching tights and a black and white jacket in the video. The gorgeous star looked fresh and her wet hair look seemed to be going well with her athleisure. Along with her black and white attire, Kareena added sneakers and a pair of cool shades. She smiled and posed for paps before getting inside her vanity van.

Take a look:

#KareenaKapoorKhan looks fresh as she arrives for a shoot in the city pic.twitter.com/xIC0CA6Hjn — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 7, 2021

Recently, Kareena made it to the headlines when she dropped a cute throwback photo of her younger son Jeh on social media. With it, she expressed her unconditional love for his cuddles and cute cheeks. The photo went viral on social media and fans loved how she expressed her love for her son.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2022. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and is directed by Advait Chandan. Besides this, she is also co-producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan performing Natarajasana is the perfect Monday motivation that fans need