Slay it like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor in crop tops & baggy pants as they get clicked; PICS

Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most stunning actresses of the new generation. Both the actresses never fail to stun their fans with their fashion game. Paps never miss out on a chance to click both of them whenever they step out of their house and today was one such day when thewy clicked both Ananya and Janhvi. Indeed they yet again mesmerized everyone with their looks and their outfit was perfect for the summer season.

In the pictures, we can see Janhvi Kapoor in a white sleeveless crop top that she has paired with light blue coloured baggy pants. The actress left her hair open and paired her outfit with white shoes. In one hand she carried her tiffin and phone and waved at the paps while heading towards her car. Janhvi was stepping out of her gym. On the other hand, Ananya Panday too wore a brown coloured crop top that she paired with yellow coloured baggy pants. Ananya completed her look with white shoes and greeted the paps nicely.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi', for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.

Ananya Panday will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will release in multiple languages and Ananya has shot with Vijay in multiple locations. Mike Tyson also is a part of the film. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is all set to release on August 25, 2022.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday expresses love for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan family post shoot: 'Packing up at 8 am never felt so good'