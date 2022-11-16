Slaying at 61: Suniel Shetty serves fitness goals as he undergoes major transformation in this VIDEO

Suniel Shetty has been setting major fitness goals even at the age of 61. The senior actor has proved that age is just a number, and can give the young stars a run for their money with his stylish appearances. Suniel Shetty, who is set to make a comeback to Bollywood with some promising projects in the pipeline, is now winning the internet with his latest transformation. Interestingly, the actor has now finally bid goodbye to his long hair look, for a new project.

In the recent video shared by hair stylist Aalim Hakim, Suniel Shetty is seen chopping off his long locks, after a very long gap. The senior actor, who is seen in a light blue t-shirt and a statement aviator, opted for a short hair look. In the entertaining video, Suniel Shetty was also seen lipsyncing his popular song "Kya ada kya jalwe' from his 1998-released film, Shastra. "Forever Young @suniel.shetty," the hair stylist captioned the video.

Suniel Shetty's new look for File No. 323

As per the reports, Suniel Shetty underwent a major transformation for his next Bollywood outing File No. 323. The project, which is directed by Karthik K, is reportedly inspired by the life of Indian millionaire Vijay Mallya. Suniel Shetty is reportedly appearing in the role of a Charted Accountant in the film, which features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.

Suniel Shetty's work front

The senior actor is playing a key role in Project K, the upcoming pan-Indian magnum opus which features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. As per the reports, the movie which is touted to be a sci-fi drama will feature Suniel Shetty in a negative role. He is also set to return with the third installment of the popular Hera Pheri franchise, which has been titled Hera Pheri 3, very soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty joins Anurag Kashyap in File No 323 based on Vijay Mallya's life; Details inside