'Sleep well lovelies': Tiger Shroff treats fans to a throwback shirtless PIC as he wishes them goodnight

Tiger Shroff, who made his big Bollywood breakthrough with Heropanti in 2014, has effectively carved a name for himself as an action hero. Not only does he dazzle audiences on the big screen with his high-octane action sequences, but his fitness videos also serve as motivation for his large fan base. Tiger Shroff has become linked with fitness, and he is frequently seen performing remarkable training regimens. These days, he is busy with his upcoming movies Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. He is also super active on his Instagram where he shares his dashing pictures with his fans.

Today, before retiring to bed for the night, Tiger uploaded a sweet ‘goodnight’ picture on his Instagram story and it absolutely melted our hearts! It was a throwback picture in which Tiger Shroff was seen giving off his charming chocolate boy vibes. He was lying down with his hands above his face and is perfect abs full on display. We are sure a lot of you would sigh looking at the picture. Along with the picture, Tiger wrote, “Hope everyone had a good dayy! Sleep well lovelies.” Okay, cuteness alert!

Check Tiger's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, as we already told, Tiger is keeping quite busy. Coincidentally, Heropanti 2 happens to be the sequel of his debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and is slated to release on April 29 this year. Besides, he is also working on Ganapath Pati 1 with Kriti Sanon and will also be collaborating with Akshay Kumar for the first time for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff gives a sneak peek at his drool-worthy abs while dancing to a song & we're looking