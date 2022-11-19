‘Sleepy but still smiling’: Kiara Advani gives THIS reason for her look filled with cuteness; See PIC

Kiara Advani is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. After making her acting debut in the comedy film Fugly (2014), she has carved out her own niche in the industry and has clocked for about 8 years now. Nowadays, she is busy shooting for her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside actor Kartik Aaryan. Fans loved their chemistry in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2022. And now, we can’t keep calm to see them on screen yet again.

Kiara Advani’s Instagram story is all about cuteness In a recent development, the Shershaah actor dropped a cute glimpse of herself while the night shoot for Satya Prem Ki Katha was underway. She captioned this story as, “Sleepy but still smiling after a really good scene on the set today. #SatyapremKiKatha”. We can clearly see her night glow and her light pink outfit appears super comfortable. Kartik Aaryan also dropped a heart emoji while dropping a glimpse of Behind-The-Scenes.