Slumdog Millionaire fame Rubina Ali's father dies of tuberculosis; Read Details

Slumdog Millionaire actress Rubina Ali’s father Rafiq Qureshi passed away on Thursday, 30th January after a prolonged battle with Tuberculosis. Rubina was only ten years old when she stepped into the world of glitz and glamour by being an instrumental part of the movie Slumdog Millionaire and was able to earn instant fame. The actress who lived away from her father for quite some time has now said that she will be coming to Bandra for his funeral.

Post her stint in the Danny Boyle backed film which created history at the Oscars, Rubina became a household name after she became famous for portraying the role of young Latika. Prior to that, she was living in the slums of Mumbai along with her father Rafiq, step mother Munni, two sisters and two brothers. Her destiny outshined later on as she became a part of the popular Hollywood film. Not only that, Rubina and her co – actor Azharuddin Mohammed Ismail received a lot of support from the Jai Ho Trust formed by Danny Boyle thereafter.

