Smashing it and how: Shraddha, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi enters Rs 100 crore club

Alia Bhatt's latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been in the running for almost two weeks now in theatres and has proudly entered the 100 crore club. The film, which also brought the audience back to the theatres, has been going strongly as it enters its third week soon. On Thursday, Alia celebrated the film's entry into the 100 crore club with a picture of herself tucking into a burger and some fries.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, she wrote, "Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia Thank you for all the love." The actress was flooded with immense support and love as her industry friends, fans and family members took to the comments section to wish her as well as write kind words.

Leading actors Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wished the actress. Shraddha wrote, "Woohoooo!!! Smashing it and how Fellow Fish!!" Whereas, Priyanka commented, "Congratulations and yum yum!" Proud mum Soni Razdan also shared her thoughts as she wrote, "And here you look like a sweet girl from Romania or something."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post below:

Meanwhile, soon after the success of Gangubai, Alia Bhatt's debut Hollywood project was announced. If you are clueless, let us bring you up to date. Alia will be joining Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for a Netflix drama titled Heart of Stone. The project marks the actress' first step into Hollywood and has taken social media by storm.

