Smita Patil birth anniversary: When son Prateik Babbar wished for a biopic to be made on the late actress

Legendary actress Smita Patil passed away at the mere age of 31 years in 1986. Today marks the 65th birth anniversary of the actress.

Smita Patil was considered to be one of the finest and most talented actresses in Hindi cinema. However, her life was tragically cut short and she passed away in 1980. The actress appeared in more than 80 films in her career span. She also worked in Malayalam and Marathi movies. For the unversed, Patil made her debut with Charandas Chor helmed by Shyam Benegal in 1975. She was considered to be one of the leading actresses in those times.

Today, we pay our humble tribute to the legendary star on the occasion of her 65th birth anniversary. For the unversed, she passed away at a mere age of 31 years due to complications in childbirth. Her son, Prateik Babbar, had once said in an interview that he would love to see a biopic being made on his late mother. The actor also said that he already had the title in his mind – Ek Thi Smita.

The Four More Shots Please fame actor also stated that people have earlier talked about making a biopic on Smita Patil and expressed his excitement over the same. Prateik told PTI, “In such a short span, it was one hell of a life lived. It is special.” He also added that he would love to have a biopic made on her. However, Prateik also added that it is a sensitive thing that would require the collective decision of the family. He also termed it as a beautiful thought.

The Baaghi 2 actor also said that he misses his mother a lot. Prateik further added that he has seen all her movies and that she has been very inspiring. Smita Patil’s performance in Bhumika reportedly happens to be the actor’s favourite one among all others.

