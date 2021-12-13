Smita Patil Death Anniversary: Raj Babbar remembers his late wife in a heartfelt post; Calls her ‘noble soul’

Bollywood has witnessed several stunning actresses over the years who have won millions of hearts with their beauty, panache and acting prowess. These ladies have left a forever mark on our hearts with their impressive line of work. Among these was Smita Patil who had carved a niche for herself with her simplicity and impressing skills in front of the camera. She was a treat to watch on the big screen and her demise had left millions of hearts broken. And while the entire film industry remembers Smita Patil on her death anniversary today, Raj Babbar also penned an emotional note for her.

Taking to his Instagram account, Raj Babbar shared a beautiful picture of the late actress dressed in a purple saree with a golden border. Her sharp features and panache still manage to make everyone go weak in their knees. In the caption, the veteran actor called his late wife a noble soul as he remembered her on her death anniversary. Raj Babbar wrote, “Smita was a noble soul - something which reflected so vividly in her craft. She had a captivating presence but what stood out was her sensitive self. In the short span she had, she touched so many lives & always left an indelible impression. Fondly remembering her today”.

Take a look at Raj Babbar’s post for Smita Patil:

Earlier, Raj Babbar and Smita Patil’s son Prateik Babbar had also penned an emotional note on his mother’s death anniversary last year. He had written, “34 years ago today my mother left us.. over the years.. I’ve tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her.. in my mind & heart.. we’ve arrived at a very special place.. a very precious place.. now.. she’s the perfect mother.. the perfect woman.. the perfect role model.. the apple of every little boys eye.. that perfect mother every little boy idolises.. & wants to grow up to be like.. the one that will never leave your side.. & stay with you.. #4ever.. till the end of time.. & every year.. she grows younger.. with me.. she’s 65 years young now.. she will continue to live with me.. within me.. to infinity.. & beyond.. my beautiful.. mama queen.. my reason.. numero uno.. my #superstar #legend. rest in #love.. in #power.. in #paradise".