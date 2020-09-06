Smriti Irani gives #RasodeMeinKaunTha a political twist

The viral trend, Rasode mein kaun tha, has caught on with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, too. On Sunday, she shared a spoof video based on the trend, featuring Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Irani took to her verified Instagram account and shared her spoof version of the video.

The video shows Irani lip-syncing to the rap improvised from Kokilaben's famous dialogue, "Rasode mein kaun tha", in the 2010 TV show, "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya". Shots of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been edited smartly into the video for a hilarious impact, which ends with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra pitching in: "Rahul hi Rashi hai".

"Bas ab yahi bacha tha (this is all that was left to happen)," Irani wrote, while sharing the clip.

The "Rasode mein kaun tha" meme harks back to the by-now famous dialogue in "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya". In a scene of episode 70, season one, Kokilaben asks her daughter-in-law Gopi: "Rasode mein kaun Tha? Main tha? Tum thi? Kaun tha?" Recently, musician Yashraj Mukhate recreated the sequence in a video, which has become a rage on social media.

