Smriti Irani recalls advising Sushant Singh Rajput 'to not kill himself' before his demise: Called Amit Sadh..

Union Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament Smriti Irani, who is popularly known for playing Tulsi's role in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, recently spoke about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The former actress was affected by his untimely demise. During a recent interview, she got emotional as she spoke about Sushant. She even revealed that she had advised him to 'not kill himself'.

While speaking to Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview, Smriti talked about June 14, 2020 when Sushant passed away. She revealed that she was on a video conference when she heard about the unfortunate news. She shared, "The day Sushant died, I was on a VC (video conference). There were many people. But I just couldn’t… I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, ‘Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko."

Smriti added that she immediately called Amit Sadh after hearing Sushant's news. She was concerned for Amit. She said, "Instantly, I was scared for Amit Sadh. I called him and asked him what he is up to. I knew, kuch gadbad karega bachcha. Usne mujhe kaha, mujhe nahi rehna, kya kiya iss idiot ne. I got the sense that something is wrong. He asked me, ‘You don’t have work?’ I said, ‘I do, but just let’s talk’."

Earlier, in his interviews, Amit revealed how he was deeply affected by Sushant's death and Smriti Irani helped him a lot during that time. He also revealed that she often calls him to check on him. While speaking with Chetan Bhagat on his podcast, Amit shared, "I don’t know how she found that I am in trouble. I just got a random call from her. She spoke to me, we were on a six hour call, I said I don’t want to work in this industry, I will go live in the mountains."

Amit and Sushant worked together in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! The film also starred Rajkummar Rao in an important role. It performed well at the box office back in 2013 and even today, people praise all three stars for their solid performances.

