Smriti Irani, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor shower love on Ekta Kapoor for winning Padma Shri

On Monday, November 8, producer Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award in a ceremony that was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Soon after receiving the Padma Shri Award, Ekta Kapoor was bombarded with love and congratulatory messages on social media by close friends and family. Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sussanne Khan were among the few who penned hearty wishes for the producer online.

While actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a lengthy heartfelt note for her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi producer saying, “Kumari Ekta Ravi Kapoor #padmashri .. it’s an absolute honour to see my friend bestowed with one of the highest civilian awards in the Nation. She has toiled for years on end to create a brand , a belief , a creative universe which transcended boundaries across many a mediums. Be it Television, OTT or movies , she has reimagined , repositioned not only stories but also her own self . My heartiest congratulations @ektarkapoor #proud #sisterlove.”

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor said, “Congratulations Ekta .. all you hard work , passion and love for making entertainment content has paid off … all my best always.” Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also rejoiced upon receiving the new and said, “Wowwwww…you my darling are are such a pure spirit of super, incredible talent and determination.. gods hands always will be on your head.. you deserve all the love and the success life has to offer.. so proud of you my friend!! heart full joy to read this!!”

Meanwhile, the producer herself took a brief time to share her gratitude towards those who have contributed significantly towards the growth of her career. Ekta Kapoor articulated, “It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my pillars of strength - my mom tushar laqu ravie and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am! I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams. JAI HIND”. Apart from her, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami are among the other Bollywood biggies who bagged the fourth-highest civilian award this year.

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor on being honoured with Padma Shri: Hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms