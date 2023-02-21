Smriti Mundhra speaks about the three Khans coming together for the first time on screen for The Romantics

The recent Netflix docu-series, The Romantics is the talk of the town these days. The four-episode series is a tribute to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and the 50 glorious years of his production company Yash Raj films in the Indian cinema. Released on February 14, the Romantics sheds light on the cultural impact that YRF had on the Indian audience. The fans showered a lot of love and acclaim on the docu-series as it became the Number 1 trending title on Netflix within 48 hours of its drop.

Notably, this series turned out to be the first project where the three Khans of Bollywood, i.e. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan shared the screen space together.



Director Smriti Mundhra said, “While it’s pure coincidence that the three Khans - SRK, Salman & Aamir - appear together for the first time in The Romantics, in retrospect it makes sense. All three of these legends have shared an intimate professional and personal relationship with Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra, and for that reason they were each on my list of hopeful interviews. Besides being huge stars, they are also each thought leaders of Indian cinema and having them in The Romantics added so much insight to the series.”



The series features over 35 popular stars of the Hindi film industry. Bollywood superstars and renowned filmmakers from the industry narrated their experiences of working with Yash Chopra and his son, the celebrated filmmaker Aditya Chopra in detail, in this Netflix production.



The series also touches on the aspects where the onus of filling a void and carrying on the legacy of the father falls upon the son. In a world that’s conceived to be so superficial, Smriti brings in the humane elements, of how a family rules the Hindi film industry and yet manages to stick to each other at a personal level.