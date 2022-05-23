SNAPPED: Akshay Kumar goes on his knees for Manushi Chhillar as they promote Prithviraj in Film City

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are gearing up for their next release Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. Both Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar were spotted outside Filmistan Studio in Goregaon as they came to promote their next film Prithviraj on the sets of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Both the actors looked breath-taking and graced the paparazzi with two lovely looks.

Manushi Chhillar looked exquisite in her yellow designer lehenga and very chic in her white coat and bottoms. Akshay Kumar looked stylish in his black tuxedo look and after that, his casual black shirt and trousers look. The leads of Prithviraj were seen sharing a romantic moment outside their vanity van where Akshay Kumar went down on his knees for Manushi Chhillar in front of the media. Akshay Kumar going down on his knees for his Prithviraj co-star led to a media frenzy and most certainly is a contender for the click of the week. The actors will engage in a marathon 2-week promotion spree for their film. The film is very important for Manushi Chhillar since it is her debut movie and the foundation set by Prithviraj will help her get other projects.

Have a look at the recent photos of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar:

Akshay Kumar went down on his knees for Prithviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Movies

Akshay Kumar has numerous releases planned for the next couple of years. His next film after Prithviraj is going to be Raksha Bandhan releasing on 11th August, helmed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film clashes with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. After that, he has Ram Setu up for release on Diwali. In between, he shall also have two other releases, the Ratasan remake, and Selfiee. His other upcoming releases include Oh My God 2, Gorkha, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. A web series titled The End, bankrolled by Amazon Prime is also in the making and we will receive clarity on it later this year. Akshay Kumar’s year started on a dull note with Bachchhan Paandey failing to leave a mark at the box office. There are high hopes from Prithviraj and we wish the entire team of Prithviraj all the very best for their release.

