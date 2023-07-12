Sneak-peak into The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee's London holiday with his family-PICS

Manoj Bajpayee is currently on a family vacation in London with his wife Shabana Raza and their daughter Ava Nayla. They have been visiting various tourist attractions, such as the Warner Bros. Studio's tour and Madame Tussauds museum. They have also been exploring the local eateries and strolling on the streets.

Manoj Bajpayee enjoys London with his family

Bajpayee said that he has been to London many times before, but this is his first time as a tourist. He said that he is enjoying seeing the city through the eyes of his 12-year-old daughter. They are exploring the city by walking a minimum of 10 kilometers every day, mapping out every nook and corner.

Bajpayee captioned the post, "Seeing London through the eyes of a 12-year-old has been so much fun! I've been here many times, but this is my first time as a tourist. We're walking a minimum of 10 km every day, mapping out every nook and corner. #FamilyVacation."

Fans comment on Bajpayee's family man image

In the comments section of Manoj Bajpayee's post, a lot of his fans mentioned about him being a family man IRL. He famously starred in the series The Family Man. "Srikant Tiwari on holiday," wrote a user. "He is our Srikant Tiwari," added another. A third added, "Happy family vacation..." Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur commented, "Amazing...enjoy London...Am here too." Rohit Roy commented "Reminds me of our travels with Kiara (his daughter)." Manoj Bajpayee replied to his comment, "Some unforgettable moments."

Manoj Bajpayee is a critically-acclaimed actor who has won three National Film Awards for his performances in Satya, Pinjar, and Bhonsle. He has also starred in several successful web series, including The Family Man and Ray.

Bajpayee is a versatile actor with a successful career

His recent work includes the films Gali Guleiyan, Gulmohar, and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. All three films have been critically acclaimed, with Gali Guleiyan and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai winning several awards at international film festivals.

Bajpayee is known for his ability to portray complex characters. He is one of the most respected actors in India, and his work continues to be praised by critics and audiences alike. He has consistently delivered outstanding performances in a wide range of films.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Is Manoj Bajpayee scared of controversial scripts? Actor calls Bandaa a ‘wake-up call’