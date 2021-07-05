Sneak peek into Alia Bhatt’s ‘Chapter 1’ of Darlings diaries; Check it out

Check out behind-the-scenes moments from Alia Bhatt's script reading session with her co-stars.

Days after began shooting for her debut production venture ‘Darlings’, her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions shared several new pictures from the sets. The pictures on the photo-sharing application showcased the stars during a script reading session. The production house described the session as “Chapter 1: Introduction Yeh Comedy Thodi Dark Hai”. The pictures featured Alia’s co-stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Verma.

In the first photographer of the trail, the stars and makers were seen in one frame. While in the other shots each actor's solo profile was captured. While Alia Bhatt was seen laughing her heart out, Shefali Shah seemed to be in an intense moment reading her script from the movie. Vijay and Roshan were captured in a candid moment. Later in the evening, the paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt post-shooting in the Andheri area of Mumbai. She was seen sporting a military co-ords attire.

Take a look:

The ‘Dear Zindagi’ star is co-producing the film with ’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It is directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Sharing a picture of her first day on sets on Instagram, Alia had written, “Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jaya Bachchan joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s next directorial

Share your comment ×