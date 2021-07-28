A sneak peek into Ayushmann Khurrana's late night ‘homework’ for Doctor G; See PIC

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for his forthcoming venture ‘Doctor G’. The actor revealed his look in the film a few days ago and he is playing a medical student. For the first time in his career, Ayushmann will be sharing the screen space with Rakul Preet Singh. Rakul recently posted a picture on Instagram where she is jetting off to Bhopal to join Ayushmann for the shoot of the film. Shefali Shah is also playing a key role in the film. Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared a picture with the script of the film. He wrote in the caption, ‘Homework karke sounga’ (will sleep after the homework).

Speaking about Doctor G to Indian Express, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It's an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time. I'm truly excited to start shooting the film, also because it's going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I'm looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti."

Take a look at the post:

Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap is helming the project as a director. Ayushmann had shared a black and white picture on Instagram when he began the shooting of Doctor G mentioning that it is the third film, he is shooting in the pandemic. Ayushmann wrote in the caption, “Day 1 #DoctorG This is the third film I’ll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I’ve ever read. Too excited to collaborate with @anubhuti_k @jungleepictures @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial @sheeba.chadha @sumit.saxena.35912 @saurabhbharat @vishal.wagh21 (sic).”

Also Read| Doctor G First Look: Ayushmann Khurrana turns into a medical student as he begins shooting for the film