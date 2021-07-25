A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor & Manish Malhotra’s Saturday night get together

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra had a gala Saturday night with his two favourites, Janhvi Kapoor and . The fashion icon, who enjoys a massive following on his social media platform, shared a glimpse from his homely dinner party with his fans. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Manish dropped a bunch of selfies with the Kapoor sisters and wrote, “Saturday night at home dinner with the favourites @janhvikappor @khushikapoor the gorgeous two” along with a heart emoticon. In the happy photograph, Manish was seen sporting a white shirt, while Janhvi and Khushi opted for nude colour outfits for the night. The glamorous sisters kept their make-up minimalistic.

In no time, Manish’s post garnered likes and comments and the numbers are only increasing. One of the followers wrote, “You Guys”. Another one commented, “Cutiees”. “Two beautiful girls with nice personality handsome man,” wrote a third user. The Dhadak actress, Janhvi also shared a snap from the night on her Instagram story. “Dinner with my favourites,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi made her debut in the 2018 release ‘Dhadak’ opposite Ishaan Khatter. She has also worked in films including ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Roohi’ and more. She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline. Talking about Khushi Kapoor, she made her first-ever television appearance through the talk show, BFFs with Vogue Season 3 hosted by Neha Dhupia.

