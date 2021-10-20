Sneak peek into Kajol’s Moscow trip featuring son Yug, sister in law & nephew Aman Gandhi

Actress Kajol is currently spending quality time with her family in Moscow, Russia. The actress has been keeping her fans updated ever since she reached Moscow. On Tuesday, Kajol gave a sneak peek into her trip with her son Yug. The photo also featured sister-in-law Neelam Gandhi and nephew Aman Gandhi at a restaurant. For those unaware, Neelam is Ajay Devgn's sister and she has two sons - Aman and Daanish. In the group picture, Kajol was seen donning a white sweater teamed up with a blue jacket, while son Yug blue jacket and black track pants.

Kajol also shared a solo picture from the get-together in an Instagram post. Sharing it, she wrote, "Spacibo Russia...#moscowdiaries #lunching #foodies #soho." As soon as she posted the picture on her gram, fans bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of the social media users wrote, “Welcome to Russia, we love you”, another fan said, “Stay safe Kajol mam, enjoy”. “She shared other pictures on her gram and captioned them as, "It's a lunching," she captioned one of them.

Take a look:

Recently, Ajay Devgn celebrated Yug's birthday with an "all boys party" in the Maldives. Aman and Daanish Gandhi were also there. While sharing a picture, Ajay wrote, "Yug wearing his safety jacket, that's me, when we hit the waters at Maldives...A few of the many defining moments that we had during our short September break."

Talking about the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga. She will be seen next in a film titled The Last Hurrah, directed by Revathy. The announcement was made recently on social media.