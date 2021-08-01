A sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra’s ‘selfie time’ on the ‘Citadel’ sets; See BTS pic

Jonas is currently in London shooting for her upcoming project, Citadel. On Saturday, the star took some time out during her shoot and treated her fans with yet another gorgeous selfie from the sets of Citadel. The upcoming project is helmed by the Avengers: Endgame and Extraction fame director Russo Brothers.

Ever since the Citadel project has been announced, fans are quite pumped to see the actress in action. In her new post on the photo-sharing application, Priyanka looks completely stunning in white outfit, with wavy hair falling on both sides of her face. In no time, her picture grabbed her fans’ attention. One of the social media users wrote, “Too Beautiful”, another fan commented, “Yess the selfies are back”. “Can’t wait to see you in Citadel,” a third user wrote. The new picture has surely raised the excitement levels of all her fans.

Take a look:

Priyanka has increased the curiosity of her fans as she keeps sharing pictures from the sets every now and then. A couple of weeks ago, she posted a selfie from Citadel sets, wherein her face was covered in blood marks which obviously was makeup. Though her role in Citadel is not clear yet, such pictures give us a hint at Priyanka performing some stunts in it.

On the work front, Priyanka has had quite a successful year so far as she was seen in The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also released her memoir, Unfinished this year. Now apart from Citadel, she will be seen in Matrix 4 and Text For You.

