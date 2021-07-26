A sneak peek into Soni Razdan’s ‘world’ featuring daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen; See PICS

The Bollywood veteran actress Soni Razdan shares a great bond with her daughters, and her new picture is proof of that. Soni took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable photograph with her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. The super cute picture has won the Internet’s heart. The mother and daughters are often seen spending time together. Calling them her “world”, Soni shared two pictures on the photo-sharing application.

Dressed in a black winter jacket, Soni can be seen giving a warm hug to daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, who are covered in a red shawl. One of the picture features Soni and Alia, while in the other snap all three of them can be seen. “One two and three these two n me. #mothersndaughters #myworld #bestdaughtersever (sic),” Soni Razdan wrote along with the post. In no time, her picture garnered her followers attention. One of the users wrote, “Family goals love forever,” another follower said, “Cutest family picture”. Many others dropped eye-heart and heart emoticons on the picture.

On the work front, Soni Razdan was last seen in and Tiger Shroff's War (2019). She essayed the role of Tiger's mother in the film. Talking about Alia, she will also be seen in the movie ‘Brahmastra’ alongside . The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji. ‘Brahmastra’ is a three-part epic film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and in vital parts. The ‘Dear Zindagi’ star is currently co-producing the film with ’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It is directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Alia Bhatt has also wrapped up her portion of the shooting for multi-starrer ‘RRR’.

