Sneak peek into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's new lavish sea facing apartment in Juhu

After tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, the newlyweds on Friday were spotted leaving Jaipur. The couple boarded a private charter flight from Jaipur, while their families were spotted at the city’s airport. Now that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are through with their wedding ceremony, they will soon settle down in their new apartment in Mumbai’s suburbs Juhu. Reportedly, the newlyweds rented the posh apartment a few months back. Interestingly, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife an actress Anushka Sharma also put up in an apartment in the same building.

The supersized apartment faces a stunning beach view. According to a latest report published in ETimes, Vicky and Katrina will be reaching at their new Mumbai home tonight. The report revealed that the couple's new home is getting ready and as many as 50 people have been pressed into service for the past 2 to 3 days to put everything in order. Earlier, it was reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky would be occupying the 8th floor of the Juhu building.

Click HERE to see their new apartment.

Yesterday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to congratulate her new neighbours and wrote, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your houses soon and we can stop hearing construction sound.” For those unaware, Anushka Sharma previously worked with Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero.