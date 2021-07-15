So excited for you: Priyanka Chopra congratulates Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi for their newborn

Priyanka Chopra pens congratulatory message for Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Wishes continue to pour in for Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi as the couple welcomed their newborn today. Dia and Vaibhav are blessed with a little boy. Dia Mirza took to her Twitter handle and announced the good news. The news grabbed Jonas’s attention. Reacting to it, she commented, “So excited for you. Congratulations to you and Vaibhav. And welcome to the world xxx”. Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Born prematurely, Dia revealed that she had a complicated delivery via an 'emergency C-section'. Actress Dia penned a note, “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat,our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”

Dia's note further read, “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms. To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one.”

Take a look:

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony. While Vaibhav is already a father to a teenage daughter Samaira, Dia welcomed her first child with Vaibhav.

Also Read: Dia Mirza welcomes baby boy: Richa Chadha, Tahira Kashyap, Bipasha & others shower love on new mommy & her son

Share your comment ×