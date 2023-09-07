‘So overwhelmed…’: Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude to fans for celebrating Jawan like a festival

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has finally hit the big screens today. The film has been receiving a tremendous response from audiences, and moviegoers have been celebrating its release since the early morning shows on September 7. The enthusiasm and love outside the theaters resemble festive celebrations, and Shah Rukh expressed his deep gratitude to his fans and admirers with a heartfelt note for their overwhelming support and love.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for giving love to Jawan

On Thursday, September 7, just hours after the release of his latest action thriller Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and composed a heartfelt message for his fans and supporters who have been showing unwavering love and backing both inside and outside the theaters. The superstar also pledged to reciprocate their affection, saying, “Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theaters and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan.” Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan acknowledges love of fans going to 6 am show of Jawan

Earlier, a fanpage shared a video of fans marching towards the Gaiety Galaxy theater in Mumbai for the 6 am show of the film. The video showcased a procession of fans holding posters of SRK and Jawan, enthusiastically chanting slogans such as "We love Shah Rukh," "Bharat Ki Shaan Shah Rukh Khan," and "Banda Hai Toh Zinda Hai." The fanpage captioned the video with, “Its 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen!”

In response, King Khan himself tweeted, expressing his love to his devoted fans, saying, “Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks.”

Jawan boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others in pivotal roles. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes an impactful cameo appearance. With the anticipation surrounding the movie and SRK’s massive fanbase, the movie is poised to make significant records at the box office. Don't miss the chance to experience this high-octane entertainer in a theater near you!

ALSO READ: Jawan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's screening pics with girl squad go viral