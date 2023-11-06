Sobhita Dhulipala gets stuck in traffic while going to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash; know what happened next

Over the next few days, Indians around the world will be observing the festival of lights with their loved ones. Nevertheless, the festivities have already started in Bollywood. Yesterday, famous designer Manish Malhotra threw a grand Diwali celebration in Mumbai, graced by Bollywood's elite. Among them was the Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala along with several other famous stars like Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, and others. The actress took to her social media to inform the host about the traffic jam outside his house.

About Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram story

Yesterday, on November 5, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali Bash at his house and the celebration was a star-studded affair. Sobhita Dhulipala also attended the fashion designer's Diwali party in Mumbai as one of the many guests. Ahead of the party, Sobhita took to her Instagram stories to ask the host, Manish Malhotra to ‘clear’ the traffic jam outside his house. She also posted a photo of herself waiting in a car.

Sharing her picture, Sobhita wrote, “@manishmalhotra05 pls clear the traffic outside your house. It’s been 45 mins I haven’t moved an inch.,” and added a sticker of the clock. The actress donned a silver-colored sequined saree paired with a matching blouse and earrings. She opted for dewy makeup and let her hair open.

HAVE A LOOK AT HER INSTAGRAM STORY:

Sobhita Dhulipala’s work front

Sobhita is basking in the success of her movie, Ponniyin Selvan 2, where she portrayed the love interest of the main character. She received significant acclaim for her role as wedding planner Tara Khanna in the second season of Made In Heaven, which was released this year. Her portrayal of Anil Kapoor's spouse in The Night Manager which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role, was also well-received by fans.

For those who may not know, the way Sobhita Dhulipala's character as Tara Khanna is portrayed in the Amazon Prime series, Made In Heaven which has two seasons, has received high praise from audiences worldwide and is seen as one of the most influential roles in the Indian digital entertainment arena.

