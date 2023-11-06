Sobhita Dhulipala gets stuck in traffic while going to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash; know what happened next

As Diwali is all set to arrive soon, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash yesterday at his house and the celebration was also graced by Sobhita Dhulipala. Read on to know more.

Written by Prachurya Nanda Updated on Nov 06, 2023   |  02:45 PM IST  |  3.1K
Sobhita Dhulipala gets stuck in traffic while going to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash; know what happened next
Picture courtesy: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram

Key Highlight

Over the next few days, Indians around the world will be observing the festival of lights with their loved ones. Nevertheless, the festivities have already started in Bollywood. Yesterday, famous designer Manish Malhotra threw a grand Diwali celebration in Mumbai, graced by Bollywood's elite. Among them was the Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala along with several other famous stars like Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, and others. The actress took to her social media to inform the host about the traffic jam outside his house. 

About Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram story

Yesterday, on November 5, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali Bash at his house and the celebration was a star-studded affair. Sobhita Dhulipala also attended the fashion designer's Diwali party in Mumbai as one of the many guests. Ahead of the party, Sobhita took to her Instagram stories to ask the host, Manish Malhotra to ‘clear’ the traffic jam outside his house. She also posted a photo of herself waiting in a car. 

Sharing her picture, Sobhita wrote, “@manishmalhotra05 pls clear the traffic outside your house. It’s been 45 mins I haven’t moved an inch.,” and added a sticker of the clock. The actress donned a silver-colored sequined saree paired with a matching blouse and earrings. She opted for dewy makeup and let her hair open. 

HAVE A LOOK AT HER INSTAGRAM STORY: 

Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram Story

Sobhita Dhulipala’s work front

Sobhita is basking in the success of her movie, Ponniyin Selvan 2, where she portrayed the love interest of the main character. She received significant acclaim for her role as wedding planner Tara Khanna in the second season of Made In Heaven, which was released this year. Her portrayal of Anil Kapoor's spouse in The Night Manager which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role, was also well-received by fans. 

For those who may not know, the way Sobhita Dhulipala's character as Tara Khanna is portrayed in the Amazon Prime series, Made In Heaven which has two seasons, has received high praise from audiences worldwide and is seen as one of the most influential roles in the Indian digital entertainment arena.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about Made In Heaven series; says playing such roles in movies is ‘terrifying’

Advertisement
About The Author
Prachurya Nanda
Prachurya Nanda
Writer

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!