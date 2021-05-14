Sobhita Dhulipala posts a heartfelt poem ‘Yeh pyaar hi toh hai’ to remind us of love amid COVID 19

Sobhita Dhulipala has shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen reciting a poem on hope. The actress will be next seen in director Sashi Kiran's ‘Major’

Amid the grim situation around us, one losing their mental balance is quite obvious. People are staying inside which has started taking a toll on their minds. Celebrities are coming out with some motivational quotes, songs, or poems that can boost the morale of the people and give them hope. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter are some actors whose Instagram feed is filled with many such posts. And now the Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala has also shared a strong message from a poem which she shared on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, the actress just wrote, “All heart’. The poem is titled ‘Yeh pyaar hi toh hai’. In the video, she is seen clad in a purple coloured kurta with a printed dupatta. The actress is narrating a poem that says as we continue to battle COVID-19, there is one feeling that continues to anchor us all and gives us hope for a brighter future – LOVE.” She is doing this in collaboration with OkCupid India. She also mentions the crisis amongst friends and family and delivers an eloquent verse about hope.

On the work front, she will be next seen in director Sashi Kiran's ‘Major’. The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as a producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Take a look here:

Last year, also she had penned down a poem where she compared the life of humans to butterflies. She shared the post on her Instagram and captioned it as ‘What are we but butterflies…Butterflies with boulders at our feet. Patrons of art with pending bills. Poets among merchants…Merchants among madmen...Part children-Part cyclones. A drop of daylight and a drop of lullaby…Poured into a purple goodbye..forever and ever and ever.’

