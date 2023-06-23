Sobhita Dhulipala recalls being told she wasn’t ‘gori’ or ‘pretty’ enough when giving ad auditions

Sobhita Dhulipala has been a part of some exciting projects recently, and she will soon be seen in The Night Manager Part 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Sobhita has come a long way in her career and she transitioned from modelling to acting with the 2016 film Raman Raghav 2.0 which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal. Sobhita rose to fame with her role in the web series Made In Heaven. While there’s no looking back for the actress now, the success hasn’t come easy for her. In a recent interview, Sobhita recalled that she was subject to rather mean comments about her complexion during her advertising days, even before she had stepped into acting.

Sobhita Dhulipala recalls being told she wasn’t ‘gori’ enough

While speaking with Indian Express, Sobhita Dhulipala said that during her advertising days, she was told many times she was not fair enough or that she wasn’t pretty enough. However, that didn’t deter her from her path, but only made her realize that people’s perception of beauty was simply ‘narrow’. “When you are starting out, everything is a battle. I am not from the movies. I remember in my ad auditions I was told many times that I am not ‘gori’ (fair) enough. There were these things which you see at ad level, where I was told to my face that I am not pretty enough. Not that I was (dejected).”

She said that instead, she started brainstorming ways that she could be more creative and still be a part of this industry despite what people thought of her looks, as she was immensely passionate about it. “That’s when you start thinking out of the box, instead of waiting for a brilliant successful commercial filmmaker to ‘discover’ you. What is in my control is to go for auditions, give my 100 percent,” she said.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her debut with Raman Raghav 2.0, went on to feature in films such as Chef, Moothon, Ghost Stories, Kurup, Major, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Ponniyin Selvan: II, among others. She was also seen in the web series Bard Of Blood, Madi In Heaven and The Night Manager.

ALSO READ: The Night Manager Part 2 Trailer OUT: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s series promises an epic conclusion