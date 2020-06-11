Sobhita Dhulipala treats herself to some 'homemade puchkas'

  1. Home
Avoiding street-food amid the COVID-19 outbreak, actress Sobhita Dhulipala treated herself to "homemade puchkas".
Sobhita shared a photograph of her spread on Instagram stories.

She wrote on the image: "Homemade puchkas > diarrhea."

Amid lockdown, Sobhita is taking "baby steps" in yoga.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with "Raman Raghav 2.0" and was later seen in films like "Kaalakaandi" and "The Body". Her acting in the web-series "Made In Heaven" was widely appreciated. She also starred in one of the short stories in the horror anthology, "Ghost Stories".

Sobhita will next be seen in director Sashi Kiran's "Major". The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

"Major" is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. "Major" is all set to release later this year.

