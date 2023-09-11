Sobhita Dhulipala wants to explore different genres; expresses her desire to play Roma in Don 3

Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala rose to fame by headlining the drama TV series Made in Heaven, despite making her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap's thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. Being a movie junkie herself, Sobhita is fascinated by Priyanka Chopra’s character in the film Don and Don 2, a remake series of the 1978 action thriller film Don that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman.

Sobhita Dhulipala expresses her desire to play Roma in Don 3

Around a month ago, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar announced the third instalment of his Don franchise, Don 3. The makers also unveiled the first look of the film showing actor Ranveer Singh as the new Don. In an interview with PTI, Sobhita Dhulipala expressed her desire to work in Don 3 and said she would love to audition for Roma’s part.

The Ghost Stories actress said, “I would be thrilled to (be part of ‘Don 3’). After ‘Made in Heaven 2’ came out, there were so many people who were like, ‘Tara is feisty’ and ‘Tara’s energy is like Roma’s vibe’. So, that comparison was flattering, I love the films. Priyanka was amazing as Roma. Just the prospect that people thought this was a well-suited thing was amazing. I would love to audition for it,” she added.

Sobhita Dhulipala wishes to explore multiple movie genres

Further in the interview, the 31-year-old actor said that she’s looking forward to working in action and comedy films. Sobhita divulged, “I would love to do films that are different from the work I’ve done recently. I’m on the lookout for that. I would love to do action, a film with dance. Comedy would be so unexpected from me.”

The Ponniyin Selvan actress further added she wants to do characters and movies that can take people by surprise. “That according to me is a beautiful career. I would like to have a career full of unexpected highs and lows. I would enjoy that and it would be meaningful. So, I’m in that khoj (quest). I want a song of a career, in which there is everything,” Sobhita added.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s work front

After starring in Ponniyin Selvan: II and The Night Manager, Sobhita will be next seen in the Hindi film Sitara and American film Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel co-starring Sharlto Copley.

ALSO READ: Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala expresses her desire of playing Tara Khanna differently; says, 'What if...'