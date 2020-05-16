Sobhita Dhulipala wants to use the prosthetic belly she wore in "Ghost Stories"

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala says she wants the "prosthetic belly" she wore in "Ghost Stories" for casual use. She had used the belly while portraying a pregnant woman in the horror film.

Sobhita took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a collage of herself in a pregnant prosthetic belly and dressed in a red saree.

She wrote: "Can the team donate this prosthetic belly to me for casual use thank you."

She then posted photograph of herself sitting on a chair and taking a sip from a coffee mug.

"Oh look what I found. Another candid photo where I look like a judgemental a******. Why is my face like this. #RBFproblems," she captioned the image.

On the work front, she has been roped in for an important role in director Sashi Kiran's "Major". The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

"Major" is inspired on the life of national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu amd Hindi.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, "Major" is all set release later this year.

Also Read Sobhita Dhulipala gets heavily trolled for LYING about magazine photoshoot; Diet Sabya comments

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×