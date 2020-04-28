Social media content creators emerge as the true stars in Facebook's #SocialForGood LIVEathon initiative

In order to support India’s effort to combat COVID 19, Facebook has launched its fundraisers product in the country. Over 150 partners - actors, creators, musicians and many more have come on board for this initiative to raise funds to fight COVID 19.

With India’s fight against COVID 19 outbreak going intense these days, it has become our moral responsibility to come together to fight this crisis situation. In wake of the ongoing pandemic in the country, Facebook has launched the ‘ 'Fundraisers’, a product that allows people to start a fundraiser on the social networking site for a cause.

Furthermore, Facebook, also announced a ‘Social For Good Live-a-thon’ initiative to encourage people to donate to the charities and our social media content creators have emerged as the true stars of this initiative. For the uninitiated, over 150 partners which include actors, creators, musicians and many more who are going live on Facebook on their respective accounts to entertain and engage their fans and raise funds for COVID relief

Interestingly, creator Varun Pruthi single handedly raised 10 Lacs in less than 4 days and well known creator Ashish Chanchlani managed to raise over 2 Lacs in just 50 mins for their respective fund raisers.

#SocialForGood LIVEathon is a week-long charitable initiative which started on April 24, 2020, and will last till May 1, 2020. Not just content creators, but several celebrities will also be taking part in Facebook’s ‘Social For Good Live-a-thon’ in the coming days. Celebs like , Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, , , etc. have gone LIVE on the social networking site to raise funds for the cause. Actresses like Surbhi Jyoti, Nyra Banerjee and many more will be seen supporting the initiative in the next 3 days.

