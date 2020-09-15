  1. Home
Social media passwords to drug consumption with Sushant: 55 questions posed to Rhea Chakraborty by NCB

Times Now has accessed the NCB's 55 questions that Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated with during a course of three days. The actress was later arrested.
302826 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 12:20 pm
Social media passwords to drug consumption with Sushant: 55 questions posed to Rhea Chakraborty by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested last week on 8 September by the Narcotics Control Bureau for procurement of drugs. The actress has since then been lodged at the Byculla women's jail in the city. Her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant have also been arrested with other drug dealers in the city. Now, Times Now has accessed the NCB's questions that Rhea Chakraborty was asked over a course of three days. 

As per the report, a total of 55 questions were asked to Rhea during her investigation and the actress was grilled over a variety of subjects. From Sushant's email and social media passwords, finances, Europe trip with him to drug consumption. Rhea was also asked if she knows any of the drug dealers that have been arrested so far namely Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar among others. 

The actress was also asked about her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik's drug consumption. Trips to Sushant's Pawana house and parties held there, firing of ex-staffers, house expenses and why was Rhea arranging drugs for Sushant if the late actor was addicted to it, were some of the other questions posed by the NCB. 

At the end of three days of investigation, Rhea was arrested by the NCB. While her bail plea was rejected last week, her lawyer and legal team were reportedly going to approach the Bombay High Court. It has also come to the fore that Rhea had named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta in her interrogation. Times Now reported earlier that summons will be issued by the NCB to Sara and Rakul later this week.    

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Not only did rhea drug Sushant but she assisted the killers in the murder and tampered evidence as well. She needs to be locked up for gud. U can say she is equal to a common killer. These type of ppl r very dangerous to society.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

That's not how drugs work. The user who wishes to be drugged, i.e. Sushant Singh Rajput basically requests people to buy drugs, because he wants to be stoned. Then drugs are procured at his behest, and he consumes them of his own accord. Nobody holds him down and injects him. He does everything on his own. Because he loves drugs.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Bihar's current poster child would be in jail if were alive as he is the prime accused in NCB's statement. Shiv Sena no doubt scored a disastrous self-goal, but Kangana the clown will continue to be the main entertainer in the media circus organized by BJP to divert attention. And it's working! Indians are such fools. Hope those with common sense vote wisely next time.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

If SSR was alive he would be in jail now. According to NCB, drugs were procured for him, which he means was the user. And that makes him the prime accused. But Indians are so stupid. India is the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being steered by BJP. Vote wisely next time India!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Why doesn't she reveal the names of all culprits and get her punishment reduced...what worst can the people hear...??

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Karma is byach. PV post this.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Rhea is in prison in horrible circumstances. Had she been a kind caring loving woman she may have become sushant's wife. I don't get why she chose this path and threw him to the wolves. Any other alternative to her present situation would have been a better outcome. ruined her own life. completely destroyed sushant and his family for no reason. took sushant's life directly or indirectly. but her greed for money power fame her choice of an illicit lifestyle trumped everything for her. Rhea you are a sociopath and sweetie you reap what you sew. now lie in the bed you made.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Hope Indians can sleep in peace now. Biggest threat to country is in jail

Anonymous 15 hours ago

It is terrible what is happening. If you dig deep you will find dirt on anyone. They just wanted to arrest her for something

Anonymous 1 day ago

Poor thing........Rhea is somewhat FINISHED.........My Goodness.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Looks like she’s done for it and her family may be too.

