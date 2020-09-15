Social media passwords to drug consumption with Sushant: 55 questions posed to Rhea Chakraborty by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested last week on 8 September by the Narcotics Control Bureau for procurement of drugs. The actress has since then been lodged at the Byculla women's jail in the city. Her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant have also been arrested with other drug dealers in the city. Now, Times Now has accessed the NCB's questions that Rhea Chakraborty was asked over a course of three days.
As per the report, a total of 55 questions were asked to Rhea during her investigation and the actress was grilled over a variety of subjects. From Sushant's email and social media passwords, finances, Europe trip with him to drug consumption. Rhea was also asked if she knows any of the drug dealers that have been arrested so far namely Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar among others.
The actress was also asked about her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik's drug consumption. Trips to Sushant's Pawana house and parties held there, firing of ex-staffers, house expenses and why was Rhea arranging drugs for Sushant if the late actor was addicted to it, were some of the other questions posed by the NCB.
At the end of three days of investigation, Rhea was arrested by the NCB. While her bail plea was rejected last week, her lawyer and legal team were reportedly going to approach the Bombay High Court. It has also come to the fore that Rhea had named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta in her interrogation. Times Now reported earlier that summons will be issued by the NCB to Sara and Rakul later this week.
