Sofia Hayat reacts on Armaan Kohli's arrest in drug case: Anyone who takes drugs is hurting inside

Armaan Kohli was arrested last Sunday after the Narcotics Control Bureau allegedly recovered a small quantity of cocaine in the actor’s Juhu residence. Now, Kohli’s Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant Sofia Hayat has shared her thoughts on the former’s arrest in the drug case. She also revealed that Kohli had recently apologized to her, for his actions on the aforementioned reality show. Sofia had filed a complaint against Armaan during their Bigg Boss 7 stint after he had hit her with a mop. The Santacruz police arrested Kohli under the charges of assault, after which the Lonavala city police added the charges of sexual assault against him. Kohli was later released on bail.

Speaking to ETimes, Sofia shared that Armaan’s apology shocked her but that she later made ‘peace with him’. Sofia said, “He promised to become a better person and had changed, and was sorry for what happened during Bigg Boss. I trusted him and gave him a second chance. But, I also told him that he is setting an example for youngsters and that he must encourage them to do good and not be violent towards women. I told him he could really do this if we reconciled in public, sending the message out to people, thereby becoming exemplary.”

Sofia also reacted on Armaan’s recent arrest by the NCB for the alleged possession of drugs. She said that she wondered if his apology was real at all. Sofia said, “Hearing the news about drugs in hishouse, now I wonder if his apology was for real. She also said that the actor shows lack of respect for his position and himself.

She further added that anyone who use drugs are ‘hurting inside’. She said, “Anyone who takes drugs is hurting inside. As a healer, I forgive him and welcome him to come to me for healing. Anyone who hurts others are expressing their own inner fear and insecurity. I hope and pray that he comes out of whatever darkness and pain fills his heart.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Armaan Kohli case: Sameer Wankhede says they have arrested four people, of which two are foreigners