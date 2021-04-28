Soha Ali Khan admiringly looks at Inaaya as they stay home amid COVID 19 surge: Be grateful for what you have

Amid the surge in COVID 19 cases, Soha Ali Khan recently reminded everyone to stay home. The star also shared a cute photo with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as she sent out an important message for all amid current times.

Over the past few weeks, India has been experiencing a deadly second wave of COVID 19 and amid this, everyone has been urging to stay indoors and mask up. Speaking of this, celebs too have been doing the same and recently, Soha Ali Khan also shared an important message in the midst of the second Coronavirus wave. The star shared a photo with her daughter Inaaya on social media and penned a note about being grateful amid the current COVID 19 spike.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a photo in which she and Inaaya could be seen sitting by the window of their house while staying indoors. While little Inaaya could be seen peeking outside, mom Soha could be seen looking admiringly at her daughter. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable as they were twinning in blue and white tie-dye outfits in the photo. Sharing the photo, Soha reminded everyone to be grateful amid the ongoing crisis.

Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Stay home. Stay safe. Be grateful for what you have." Seeing the cute photo with the important message, fans showered love on the cute mother-daughter duo.

Take a look:

Earlier, Kunal Kemmu also shared a video while staying at home in which he was seen crooning one of his own compositions. The Lootcase actor got emotional while talking about the current times. Soha, Kunal and Inaaya have been staying indoors at home and often, the actors have shared glimpses of their moments with daughter on social media.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

