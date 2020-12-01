Soha Ali Khan agrees with a hilarious 'expectation vs reality' meme based on her and Kunal Kemmu's new bike

Kunal Kemmu recently revealed the new love of his life on Instagram -- his brand new snazzy bike and looks like it has taken all of the actor's attention.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu may not be headlining massive movie projects in recent years, but the husband and wife are much loved on social media by a millions of fans. Just a few months ago, Kunal was seen in Lootcase and the film was a big hit on the OTT platform. The actor recently revealed the new love of his life on Instagram -- his brand new snazzy bike. Kunal purchased an adventure tourer and the bike lover in him couldn't help but take it out for a spin.

One of the couple's fan or fan clubs recently made a hilarious meme on Soha, Kunal and his new bike. And looks like Soha couldn't help but agree. The title of the meme reads, "Kunal's Best Friend." And in the 'Expectation Vs Reality' meme, Kunal and Soha's adorable picture can be seen on one side under expectation and the actor's photo with his bike can be seen on the other side under reality.

The hilarious meme seems to have cracked up Soha who whole-heartedly approved of it and wrote, "Sigh, so true." Take a look at Soha's hilarious post:

Meanwhile, announcing the bike's addition to the family, Kunal had shared a photo with his prized possession and written, "Well what do I say.. it was love at first Ride It was always on my wish list and finally I have it. So looking forward to many many rides on this Beauty #r1250gs #bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad_in."

