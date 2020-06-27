Soha Ali Khan is all praises for Sara Ali Khan: She is so refreshing because she is comfortable in her skin

Soha Ali Khan got talking about how Sara Ali Khan is doing well for herself in Bollywood and in turn, added some kind words for the Love Aaj Kal actress.

Sara Ali Khan has been doing extremely well for herself in Bollywood and she does in fact, have an interesting line of films ahead, including Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan and Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. She made her debut with Kedarnath and was next seen in Simmba followed by her last release, Love Aaj Kal. Fans have been waiting to see more of her on-screen and well, it looks like Soha Ali Khan is waiting to see more of her as well.

Praising Sara for being the way she is, Soha went on to highlight how she is spontaneous and intelligent and knows he mind. She added how the Love Aaj Kal actress is loved for being refreshing and being comfortable in her own skin, something that she feels comes from the confidence and her education. She also went on to say how she has her head on her shoulders and that she is happy that Sara chose this profession and is flourishing in it. She concluded by saying how people have accepted her and love her and she too is doing what her heart wants to do.

On the work front, we will see Soha in lawyer Ram Jethmalani’s biopic. The actress has been staying home with husband Kunal and daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they all been up to. Recently, the three of them also paid a visit to Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan and were snapped while they headed out.

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×