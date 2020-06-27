Soha Ali Khan is all praises for Sara Ali Khan: She is so refreshing because she is comfortable in her skin
Sara Ali Khan has been doing extremely well for herself in Bollywood and she does in fact, have an interesting line of films ahead, including Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She made her debut with Kedarnath and was next seen in Simmba followed by her last release, Love Aaj Kal. Fans have been waiting to see more of her on-screen and well, it looks like Soha Ali Khan is waiting to see more of her as well.
Praising Sara for being the way she is, Soha went on to highlight how she is spontaneous and intelligent and knows he mind. She added how the Love Aaj Kal actress is loved for being refreshing and being comfortable in her own skin, something that she feels comes from the confidence and her education. She also went on to say how she has her head on her shoulders and that she is happy that Sara chose this profession and is flourishing in it. She concluded by saying how people have accepted her and love her and she too is doing what her heart wants to do.
On the work front, we will see Soha in lawyer Ram Jethmalani’s biopic. The actress has been staying home with husband Kunal and daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they all been up to. Recently, the three of them also paid a visit to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan and were snapped while they headed out.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Whatever, she can't act, is getting films only because of nepotism.
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Two highly educated,sophisticated,cute woman with uneducated, BullyKareena haggard Aunty.
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
True, I was really rooting for her but she has no acting chops in her!!! She just doesn't....!
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
Sara was quite good in Kedarnath and decent in Simba. But LAK2 was horrible. She needs to work on her acting skills and be more subtle.
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
did not like saras acting in any of the movies she's acted in yet..she overacts..acting does not come naturally to her yet she will get multiple movies over the years .
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Agreed. I could see Amrita Singh and not Sara, that's why it wasn't toned down.
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Kareena ur square face and that disgusting make up ... u look like pados ki aunty
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Do you mean Karana Aunty?
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Lol