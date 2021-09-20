Soha Ali Khan is all smiles with mum Sharmila Tagore at Pataudi while their dog keeps Inaaya busy.

Soha Ali Khan is holidaying at their family home Pataudi Palace since a few days and has been sharing some fun photos. On Sunday, Soha soaked in the sun as she took a stroll on the lawns. Today, on Monday, Soha shared a heartwarming photo featuring her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya Kemmu.

In the photo, Soha and Sharmila can be seen wearing light cotton and ethnic outfits. The mother-daughter duo are all smiles for the camera. While they are posing for the camera, their dog is keeping Inaaya busy and the young one can be seen adorably reprimanding the dog of sorts.

Inaaya also is wearing a cute summer dress with floral print and a big, personalised straw hat. Sharing the photo, Soha captioned it, "Three generations of women! (and a dog)." The photo was loved by her fans and followers. Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented saying, "How wonderful." Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan also commented with multiple heart emojis.

Check out Soha Ali Khan's post below:

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their sons Taimur and Jeh are on an international vacation. While they are tight-lipped about their holiday spot, Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her tanned self and beach dates.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan drops Sunday cheer from Pataudi palace in a fun purple tracksuit