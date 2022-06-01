Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya pose adorably with Saba Pataudi in UNSEEN pic from winters

Soha Ali Khan just loves spending time with her adorable family. In fact, the entire Pataudi clan is just super tight and loves to share all their beautiful moments with each other. Soha often shares sweet pictures with her husband Kunal Kemmu and baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Just today, she shared a super adorable picture with her sister Saba Pataudi and Inaaya. Talking about Saba, we all know her social media handle is a treasure for Pataudi fans as it is full of birthday pictures, throwbacks, and unseen photos. But today, it was Soha who shared a cute unseen picture and we just love it!

In the picture that Soha shared on her Instagram stories, the three ladies absolutely rocked it with their winter fashion. Soha donned a beautiful red coat with ripped jeans. She held a pretty pink umbrella as it rained. On the other hand, Saba looked quite smart in her olive coat and smiled beautifully. Baby Inaaya was cuteness overloaded in a black puffer jacket and adorable grey joggers. She also held a little umbrella in her hands.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's picture with Inaaya and Saba HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal and Soha recently turned into authors as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th this year. Apart from that, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush. On the other hand, talking about her personal front, Soha is very active on her Instagram. She is also a fitness enthusiast. Soha often shares videos of her working out and motivating others to stay fit and today too she did the same. And of course, she always shares pictures of her and her daughter and blesses our feeds with cuteness. It is always a visual treat for the fans to watch them.

