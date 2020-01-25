Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate 5 years of togetherness as they share UNSEEN videos from their wedding

Today, Malang actor Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrate five years of wedding anniversary as they took to social media to share unseen videos from their wedding

Today, Soha Ali Khan and Malang actor Kunal Kemmu celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary and right in the morning, Kunal and Soha brightened up the day as they shared unseen videos on social media from their wedding. In the videos, Soha and Kunal are dressed to the nines as the couple are seen getting ready for their D-day and in the said video, we can see Soha Ali Khan, looking pretty as a peach, getting hennah on her hands to and Bebo dancing to their hearts content to Sharmila Tagore watching her daughter in awe as she gets dressed as the bride. From Neha Dhupia, Arshad Warsi to Gaurav Kapur, a lot of B-town celebs make their presence in the video as they celerbate Soha and Kunal's big day.

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to share the video, and alongside the video, this Kalank actor penned an emotional note as he wrote, "Happy Anniversary It’s been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life.” Soha, too, shared the video as she wished her better half on the day. Soha shared a video saying, "Happy Anniversary."

For all those who don’t know, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal dated for a while and way back in 2014, Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris post which, the couple got married in Mumbai in 2015. As we speak, Soha and Kunal are proud parents to social media star Inaaya Kemmu. Also, often, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan jet off for vacations with Kunal and Soha, and thanks to social media, their fans rejoice seeing their vacay photos. Also, Taimur and Innaya are often snapped together in the city as they step out for play dates.

