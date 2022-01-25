Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu paint the town red with romance on 7th wedding anniversary

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, it is their seventh wedding anniversary today. The lovebirds had tied a knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015 and ever since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals. In fact, Soha and Kunal’s chemistry never misses a chance to win hearts and it is a treat to watch them together. So, on their wedding anniversary today, Soha and Kunal treated fans with beautiful pics of themselves.

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and shared their pics wherein he was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black track pants. On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan looked stunning in a dark blue coloured tank top which she had paired with a white shirt and denims. He wrote, “Happy 7 my jaan @sakpataudi #happyanniversary” along with heart emoticon. On the other hand, Soha wrote, “Happy 7 years my love. There’s no itch that you can’t scratch, that’s why we make the perfect match ! @kunalkemmu”.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram posts:

To note, Soha was recently seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati along with Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Naseeruddin Shah. The web show revolved around a dysfunctional family. Talking about the same, Soha told Indian Express, “I want to be introduced to a family that is not dysfunctional. I don’t think a perfect family or normal family exists. I believe every single person is a bit mad. If you get a glimpse of our life beyond what is there on Instagram, you will see how crazy Kunal, Inaaya and I are when in a room together”.

