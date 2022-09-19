Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pose for a picture-perfect selfie while stuck in Mumbai traffic; PIC

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been married for seven years, and they never fail to shell out major couple goals. From posting gorgeous pictures together on Instagram to their lovely social media banter, the two keep their fans entertained through their engaging posts. Today, the couple headed out in the city together but got stuck in Mumbai traffic. Making the best use of the time together, they posed for a stunning selfie and shared it on Instagram. Soha and Kunal also reminisced about their relationship and wrote how they have been traveling together since 2008.

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram story to share the selfie that he and Soha clicked in the car. The picture shows Kunal in a white t-shirt, while Soha can be seen looking stunning in an emerald green top with a bindi on her forehead. Sharing the cute picture, Kunal wrote, “Travelling together since 2008…” Soha reposted this picture on her Instagram story and further shared that they have been stuck in Mumbai traffic for a long time. “Just today’s journey feels like we have been travelling together since 2008! #mumbaitraffic @kunalkemmu,” wrote the actress. Kunal agreed with her and wrote, ‘True that!!’