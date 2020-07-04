  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu share a glimpse of their quality time together

When it is nap time for Inaaya, it is mask time for her parents, actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.
796 reads Mumbai
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu share a glimpse of their quality time togetherSoha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu share a glimpse of their quality time together
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"It's nap time!! For the baby I mean not us... but that means it's also a window for us somewhat frazzled parents to get some much needed me-time "us-time"," Soha posted on Instagram along with a picture of herself and her husband pampering themselves with a beauty mask.

"We love to put on a serum sheet masks and just chill for 15 minutes whilst catching up on some "reading"... It gives us a chance to relax, and the serum from the masks makes our skin feel and look great too! #masktimemetime #MaskTimeUsTime," she added.

The actress had previously shared that the lockdown has brought her closer to her family than ever. She asserts that she tries to do interesting activities with Kunal and Inaaya. She also captures the moments and uses social media to put them out.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement