Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu share a glimpse of their quality time together
It’s nap time!! For the baby I mean not us... but that means it’s also a window for us somewhat frazzled parents to get some much needed me-time “us-time”. We love to put on our Garnier serum sheet masks and just chill for 15 minutes whilst catching up on some “reading” It gives us a chance to relax, and the serum from the masks makes our skin feel and look great too! #masktimemetime #MaskTimeUsTime #bygarniernaturally @garnierindia #ad
The actress had previously shared that the lockdown has brought her closer to her family than ever. She asserts that she tries to do interesting activities with Kunal and Inaaya. She also captures the moments and uses social media to put them out.