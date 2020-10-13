Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya goofs around with a dog; Actress gushes 'You're cute'

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to share an adorable picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned three a few weeks back. Soha and Kunal, both often share cute pictures of the little munchkin on their social media handles. Soha even updates fans on all the adventures her daughter is up to during the quarantine period. Fans are often left cooing over Inaaya for her epic cuteness.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable picture of baby Inaaya wherein the little angel can be seen goofing around with a dog in a park. While sharing the picture, the Rang De Basanti star wrote, "You’re cute," and we have to agree with her because Inaaya indeed looks adorable in a baby pink tee with black pants. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s post on Inaaya here:

We adore this cutie and how!

Meanwhile, on Inaaya’s birthday, Soha shared an adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo along with hubby Kunal Kemmu in the frame. In the caption, she wrote, “Three years old today @khemster2” along with a few heart emoticons.

A month back, when Soha resumed her work, she had shared several pictures along with Inaaya from a picturesque outdoor location. Social media is witness that the mother-daughter duo loves spending time with each other.

The actress shared another interesting picture from the dressing room wherein she can be seen getting ready for her upcoming project that is in store for her fans. In the caption, the actress wrote "Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed."

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

