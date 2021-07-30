Soha Ali Khan on the arrival of Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan’s baby Jeh: This is an exciting time

Kareena Kapoor Khan and earlier this year welcomed their second son. After a long wait, the couple revealed the name ‘Jeh’. Soha Ali Khan in a recent interview with India Today spoke about the arrival of her baby nephew and the excitement she feels. Soha has become an aunt for the fourth time, as Saif also has his firstborn Taimur with Kareena while two children and Sara Ali Khan from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh. Soha spoke about having a new baby in the family as a lovely time since the first years of the baby is about a lot of firsts.

Speaking about the arrival of Kareena’s son Jeh, Soha said, “It is lovely to have a new baby in the family always and to see how they grow because the first year is always about a lot of firsts. So, this is always an exciting time." Further in the conversation, Soha spoke about how Kareena’s son Taimur and her daughter Inaaya were born around the same time. Soha mentioned that Kareena helped her a lot with pregnancy. Soha said, “Kareena was very concerned and always asked after me and had a lot of useful things to share because it is very important to recycle things amongst new parents.”

Further speaking on it Soha said, “Certainly, it was very useful to have someone in the family have a baby 9 months before me because I could save on lots of things. Kareena and I would often talk about the changes that our bodies went through during the pregnancy, lack of sleep, and, of course, the feeling after having a baby. It was very comforting to have her around."

