Soha Ali Khan bids adieu to Pataudi Palace after her stay with Kunal Kemmu & Inaaya; Says 'We’ll see you anon'

Soha Ali Khan along with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and hubby Kunal has returned to Mumbai after spending quality time at Pataudi Palace.

Actress Soha Ali Khan, her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu, and daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was on a vacation for some time now. They were staying at Soha’s ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. She kept her fans updated about her vacation as she regularly shared pictures and videos on the social media platform Instagram. The pictures compiled the daily activities of Inaaya and fans were also loving it. Right from playing in the ground with a goat to swimming with father Kunal, Soha shared every little activity of Inaaya.

And now finally after a long vacation, the family is returning to Mumbai. It actually feels bad when the vacation comes to an end. And same is happening with Soha. She has already started missing her home and it is very much visible from her caption. The Tum Mile actress shared a picture in which she, Kunal, and their daughter Inaaya along with their dogs can be seen walking away on the grounds of the Pataudi Palace. The caption reads, "Bye bye Pataudi, we'll see you anon.." as the music track Bye Bye Bye by The Hofbeat plays in the background.

She has also shared a video of Kunal walking with two dogs Mishti and Nimki whom they have adopted five years ago.

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, the Rang De Basanti star had given a glimpse of her baby girl enjoying on a field. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a photo wherein the mother-daughter duo was seen standing on a field as Inaaya is seen playing with a dog. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Having a field day !.” Soha also shared a photo of Inaaya playing and feeding sparrows on her gram story.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

