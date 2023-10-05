Soha Ali Khan birthday celebration: Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, Angad Bedi join as Neha Dhupia misses it – PICS

Soha Ali Khan turned a year older yesterday and wishes for the Rang De Basanti actress flooded in on social media. Her hubby Kunal Kemmu, sister Saba Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others dropped adorable posts on Instagram to wish her. Soha Ali Khan shares a great camaraderie with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and they too made her day extra special by penning heartfelt wishes. Now, Soha has shared glimpses from her birthday celebration, and while Kunal, their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Angad Bedi were present, Neha Dhupia missed being with Soha on her birthday.

Soha Ali Khan’s 45th birthday celebration

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures. In the first picture, her hubby Kunal Kemmu is seen kissing her cheek. The birthday girl is dressed in a white crop top layered with a knotted denim shirt, and a pair of jeans. In another picture, Soha is seen posing with the birthday cake, and she is about to blow the candles. The next few pictures show Soha and Kunal's friends, including Angad Bedi, enjoying a feast at their residence. Meanwhile, another snap shows Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wiping off snow spray from Soha's face. Up next is a video clip in which Soha is seen playing the birthday song on the keyboard.

Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, “What’s your best discovery?” asked the mole. “That I’m enough as I am “, said the boy. #matchesstruckinthedark.” Neha Dhupia commented on the post, and wrote, “Missing being with our birthday girl,” while Soha’s sister Saba wrote, “Missed u today! See u soooon. Happyyyy Birthday!” Check out the pictures below!

Birthday wishes for Soha Ali Khan

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a montage of pictures with Soha, which featured Bebo, Saif Ali Khan, Inaaya, Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and others. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my fuss free, real, funny and reliable sister in law…love you loads…May all the vegan sugar free chocolate cakes of Bandra be in your fridge today…”

Meanwhile, Saba Pataudi also shared pictures with Soha and wished her. “To my BABY sister My little brat..I've loved you n protected you , always ...and forever will! U know I know your secrets ..and have your back! Proud of the way your live your life...bring up little innijaan and are there, when I need you too! Happy Birthday my darling sis! Love u! #happybirthday #october #celebration #sisterlove #alwaysandforever,” she wrote.

