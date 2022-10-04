Soha Ali Khan Birthday: Kunal Kemmu shares a romantic post for his ‘forever muse’; Drops rare PICS

Soha Ali Khan turned a year older today, and birthday wishes have been pouring in for the actress right from midnight. Her family has been making her birthday extra-special by sharing adorable posts for her as well. Just this morning, Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi shared a montage of memories and penned a lovely note for her. Not just that, Soha also received a cute handwritten letter from her little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Now, Soha’s hubby Kunal Kemmu has wished her on Instagram by sharing a really romantic post for her.

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram account, and posted a series of pictures that not only include their love-filled snaps, but also some amazing solo portraits of Soha. One of the pictures shows Soha and Kunal looking oh-so-in-love as they exchange a kiss, while another picture is a selfie of Kunal and Soha, and it appears to be from their vacation. Kunal Kemmu gushed over his ladylove and in his caption, he called her his ‘forever muse’. Sharing the snaps, he wrote, “To my forever muse Funny sleeper Someone I drive nuts Someone i am nuts about My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves.. ok I got carried away. Only in things that she loves After all she is a princess. My princess and we can be royals or dress up like them atleast Happy birthday my love my forever sunshine.”

Kunal Kemmu- Soha Ali Khan’s love story

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu first met on the sets of their film, Dhoondte Reh Jaoge, in 2009. Kunal revealed once that it was only towards the end of filming Dhoondte Reh Jaoge that the two got talking to each other. They tied the knot in 2015, and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s work front

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the thriller series Hush Hush, which premiered on Prime Video on September 22. It also stars Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu will make his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, which is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production banner Excel Entertainment.

