Soha Ali Khan captures daughter Inaaya's precious moments with their pet dog and it's simply adorable

Over the weekend, Soha Ali Khan perfectly captured Inaaya playing around with their pet dog and a kind gesture which floored her as well.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya more often than not dish out family goals on social media. From spending quality time to their parenting tips, the couple's social media presence is a delight. With strict lockdown-like restrictions in the city, Mumbaikars are forced to stay indoors and people are making the most of it. Soha and Kunal's family is one of them. Apart from donating and helping those in need during these tough times, the couple are also spending quality time with their daughter Inaaya.

Over the weekend, Soha perfectly captured Inaaya playing around with their pet dog and a kind gesture. In the two photos, we can see Inaaya sitting in her playroom and sipping on water while her dog sits opposite and watches her adorably. Then in the second photo, we can see Inaaya sweetly offering water to her dog as Soha captured it at the perfect time.

Inaaya's mum Soha was also floored by her daughter's gesture as she used the GIF 'awww' while sharing it. Check out Soha's picture perfect snaps of Inaaya:

On Saturday, Soha also took to social media to wish her older sister Saba Ali Khan. While Kareena picked a sweet and short way to wish her sister-in-law, Soha went the throwback route to drop the most endearing wish for her 'apa' on her birthday. Click the link below to check out their wishes.

