Soha Ali Khan captures her little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as she gets ‘locked out’ in THROWBACK photo

Today, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her daughter Inaaya Kemmu from their vacation; See PHOTO
Mumbai
Soha Ali Khan captures her little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as she gets 'locked out' in THROWBACK photo
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Kemmu, always grabs eyeballs whenever  she makes an appearance on mom Soha’s social media and today, Soha took to social media to share a photo of the little munchkin wherein Inaaya is looking at a gint-vintage door, which had a big lock, and in the photo, she is seen wearing striped jeggings paired with a blue top and neon green hat and needless to say, she looks cute as ever. Alongside the photo, her caption read, “Locked out, for a change.”

Amid the pandemic, since Inaaya has been indoors with her parents, the little munchkin has been learning piano and singing 'happy birthday' and also turned artist as she has been channelising her 'inner artist' and painting and drawing with daddy. That said, we all know that Inaaya and Taimur are often seen spending time with each other and during a recent interview, Soha got talking about Taimur and Inaaya’s camaraderie as she said that although Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her, but Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, and she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him.           

Also, when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy, sister Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to congratulate the couple and wished them by posting a photo of Saif Ali Khan wherein he is seen sitting on a chair with a serious expression on his face, and what caught our attention was Soha’s description of Saif as she called him- ‘The Quadfather’.

Locked out, for a change.

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Credits :Instagram

