Soha Ali Khan captures a sweet PIC of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sharing sandwiches with her furry friend

Soha Ali Khan, who had recently returned from the family gateway at Pataudi Palace, has shared a super cute photo of her baby girl Inaaya playing and sharing food with her pet dog.

Known for her age-defying looks, Soha Ali Khan never fails to steal hearts, courtesy of her adorable posts featuring her baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The Rang De Basanti actress often lights up the internet by sharing candid clicks of Inaaya leaving everyone in awe. Recently, Soha had returned from her ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, wherein she had spent peaceful time with her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter. Soha had kept her fans all informed about her vacay via pictures on Instagram.

Now, in her latest post, the Tum Mile star has shown how much Inaaya loves her pet dog. Taking to her Instagram story, the proud mommy shared a super cute picture of her little girl eating sandwiches with her furry friend sitting next to her. In the photo, Inaaya can be seen petting her dog. Sharing the click, Soha wrote, “Sharing is caring.” Clad in a white tee with a cute red headband, Inaaya can be seen holding a sandwich in one hand, as she is seen playing with her doggo.

Notably, right from giving a glimpse of Inaaya’s playful moments to showcasing her drawing skills, Soha surely loves to capture her little girl.

Earlier, while talking about spending time with Inaaya and Soha at the Pataudi Palace, Kunal had told the Times of India, “That was the very few times, since last year, where I got to travel with my family. It felt very good as we had access to the garden where Inaaya could play with the dogs. Also keeping her company were the rabbits and peacocks there. It’s great that she got to spend some time outdoors. It was a blessing.”

